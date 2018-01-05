Relaxation at the Nirvana Spa

If you're not a member, the day or evening passes give you ample hours to wile away in any of the Nirvana spas fantastic relaxation areas...



By the large Roman pool with it's palm trees and doric columns?



In the massage pool where powerful jets of water pummel you all over?



Sipping tea and nibbling on salad (or cake) in the sunshine in the Garden Cafe?



Or in the wonderful Nirvana Room Tepidarium (pictured) where stone mosaic day beds are gently heated to approximately 35 degrees to provide the perfect napping spot.



This room is a revelation. The curved stone beds look like they should be so uncomfortable and yet I have never been so relaxed and blissed out. It took minutes for me to drop off...



If you're feeling a little more energetic then the spa also has a recently renovated gym, the Pulse Health and Fitness Club, and an exercise pool.



If you're a member there's a further pool to relax by too.



Treatments at Nirvana Spa



Like any good spa, Nirvana offers a wealth of wonderful treatments to pamper you from top to toe. We tried the Celestial Pure Indulgence Facial (55 mins - £58) which aside from the usual face, shoulders, head and neck massage also includes a brief foot section and is heavenly.



The therapist chooses products that specifically treat your skin and provides you with a little list of the things she used afterwards (again it's sales driven but given the results of the facial, I do find myself tempted...)



Changing rooms & dress code



The facilities at Nirvana are lovely. Kept totally clean and tidy, I cannot fault Nirvana for providing a welcoming and instantly relaxing atmosphere.



Half way through my day I got my gown wet and the front of house team were happy to instantly replace it with a new one.



You're not given shoes at Nirvana but are asked to bring your own pool side footwear. There are a lot of Fit Flops on display but at least everyone is comfortable.



They also have conditioner in the showers - a seemingly small thing but so important and so often over-looked!





