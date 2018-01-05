|
What you need to know
- The crowd is a complete mix. Hunky men with glorious six packs, smiling wrinklies, ladies who lunch, thirty somethings, glamazons, older mums and daughters and gym bunnies. It's completely unpretenious.
- Nirvana Spa is cashless - spa goers are provided with a card when they enter and although a salad bar meal and all soft drinks are included with most packages any additional extras can be swiped onto the card and paid for when you leave.
- Towels and robes are included.
- Bring pool-side footwear - they don't provide slippers so bring your flip flops.
- Day Spa Experiences - start at £113. 8.30am to 5pm including salad bar lunch, all soft drinks and an hour long floatation experience.
- Evening Spa Experiences - start at £69. 5.30pm - 10.15/10.45pm including salad bar meal, all soft drinks and an hour long floatation experience.
- Treatments - start at £27 for a manicure, £33 for a 25min massage. All treatments should be booked in advance.
- Nirvana Spa has also just launched a ‘STOP THINK PINK’ initiative with their Pulse Health and Fitness Club who have pledged to raise £1millon for Breast Cancer Awareness.
|For further information or to buy products, Spa Experiences and Gift Vouchers,
please call 0118 989 7575 or visit Nirvana Spa