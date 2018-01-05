What you need to know

The crowd is a complete mix. Hunky men with glorious six packs, smiling wrinklies, ladies who lunch, thirty somethings, glamazons, older mums and daughters and gym bunnies. It's completely unpretenious. Nirvana Spa is cashless - spa goers are provided with a card when they enter and although a salad bar meal and all soft drinks are included with most packages any additional extras can be swiped onto the card and paid for when you leave. Swimwear is mandatory. Towels and robes are included. Bring pool-side footwear - they don't provide slippers so bring your flip flops. Day Spa Experiences - start at £113. 8.30am to 5pm including salad bar lunch, all soft drinks and an hour long floatation experience. Evening Spa Experiences - start at £69. 5.30pm - 10.15/10.45pm including salad bar meal, all soft drinks and an hour long floatation experience. Treatments - start at £27 for a manicure, £33 for a 25min massage. All treatments should be booked in advance. Nirvana Spa has also just launched a ‘STOP THINK PINK’ initiative with their Pulse Health and Fitness Club who have pledged to raise £1millon for Breast Cancer Awareness. For further information or to buy products, Spa Experiences and Gift Vouchers,

please call 0118 989 7575 or visit Nirvana Spa

