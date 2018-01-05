Paradise Found - your own private island

Peter Island - British Virgin Islands

Ever dreamt of owning your own island idyll? Some luxury properties around the world have made it possible to have a private island experience, without signing the deeds. Lauren Steventon finds out more...



“Private. Urbane. Unspoiled." These are words that guests often use when describing Peter Island Resort & Spa, 1,800 acres of private island wonderland in the British Virgin Islands, states Matthew Kent, Managing Director, “Peter Island is steeped in intriguing pirate lore, unspoiled landscapes, deep blue seas and miles of pristine beaches with nary a guest in sight.”



Nowhere is this more apt than the island’s premier private villa, Falcon’s Nest. 22,000 square feet of hilltop house, with six bedrooms decked out in white, blues and green, a two-tiered pool with waterfall and swim-up bar, 12-person handcrafted Tiger maple dining table and an ocean-view spa room.











