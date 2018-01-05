>
>

Paradise Found - your own private island

 
Peter Island - British Virgin Islands
Peter Island - British Virgin Islands

Ever dreamt of owning your own island idyll? Some luxury properties around the world have made it possible to have a private island experience, without signing the deeds. Lauren Steventon finds out more...

“Private. Urbane. Unspoiled." These are words that guests often use when describing Peter Island Resort & Spa, 1,800 acres of private island wonderland in the British Virgin Islands, states Matthew Kent, Managing Director, “Peter Island is steeped in intriguing pirate lore, unspoiled landscapes, deep blue seas and miles of pristine beaches with nary a guest in sight.”

Nowhere is this more apt than the island’s premier private villa, Falcon’s Nest. 22,000 square feet of hilltop house, with six bedrooms decked out in white, blues and green, a two-tiered pool with waterfall and swim-up bar, 12-person handcrafted Tiger maple dining table and an ocean-view spa room.






Fashion Editor
06/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Paradise Found

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         