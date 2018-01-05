>
Paradise Found
  
Peter Island - British Virgin Islands

Falcon's Nest is a home-from-home - that is, if your home has amazing ocean views and a balmy Caribbean climate...

You might be perched 350 feet up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t come down and enjoy the fun. Peter Island is all about relaxed elegance and having a good time.

On the water: kayaking, hobies, laser boasts and snorkelling.

On land: hiking, mountain biking, cocktail parties and the spa.

And of course, no long hard day living the Caribbean life is complete without watching the sun go down, cocktail in hand.

www.peterisland.com

Falcon’s Nest rates from $11,500 per night
Rooms from $340 per night
Including breakfast, lunch, dinner
Transfer by private yacht from Beef Island Airport, Tortola


06/01/2012
