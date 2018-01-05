Fregate Island Private - Seychelles

Imagine the perfect private island, and chances are it will look something like Fregate Island Private. Long sandy beaches - check; clear blue waters - check; lush vegetation teeming with wildlife - check. Situated in the Seychelles, its history spans European traders, romance, privacy and piracy...



You’re more likely to bump into one of the indigenous tortoises than a displaced pirate, and the treasure to be found isn’t gold plunder, but a huge variety of flora and fauna.



The resort is dedicated to conserving the island’s natural beauty and has a resident ecologist on-site who can accompany guests on guided nature walks so they can learn more about the ecosystem - and even adopt a baby tortoise in order to safeguard its care for the first few years of its life.









