>
>
Paradise Found
  
Fregate Island Private - Seychelles

Fregate Island Private - Seychelles


Imagine the perfect private island, and chances are it will look something like Fregate Island Private. Long sandy beaches - check; clear blue waters - check; lush vegetation teeming with wildlife - check. Situated in the Seychelles, its history spans European traders, romance, privacy and piracy...

You’re more likely to bump into one of the indigenous tortoises than a displaced pirate, and the treasure to be found isn’t gold plunder, but a huge variety of flora and fauna.

The resort is dedicated to conserving the island’s natural beauty and has a resident ecologist on-site who can accompany guests on guided nature walks so they can learn more about the ecosystem - and even adopt a baby tortoise in order to safeguard its care for the first few years of its life.





Fashion Editor
06/01/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersJessica Albas maternity style
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         