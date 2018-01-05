Fregate Island Private - Seychelles

There are 16 traditionally styled villas and a maximum of 40 guests on Fregate Island Private, making it extremely, well... private.



Each villa has a pool and garden, but if you want to get out and explore the island, there are PADI diving courses, snorkelling, yacht charter and deep-sea fishing. Back on land, partake in some yoga, hiking or biking - or simply relax in the Rock Spa. In the spirit of laid-back island life, dinner can be taken anywhere - X marks the spot!



www.fregate.com



Rates from €2,500 full board including guided walks, hiking and bike hire

Helicopter transfer from Mahé