Vamizi Island Lodge - Mozambique

There is dedication to preserving an island’s environment, and then there is Vamizi Island Lodge. Eco-credentials run through the very core of the property – a year was spent assessing the buildings’ impact before they were even built.



The 13 timber villas are the epitome of authentic island style, think: raw timber, muslin drapes and Swahili-style decoration. The focus is on enjoying the simple pleasures of the natural environment, so don't expect TVs and air con, rather villas that are as open as possible, keeping them cool and allowing guests to engage with their surroundings.



And what surroundings! It’s as if you are the first people to step foot on these untouched shores. This is partly due to the fact that the villas are well spaced, and each has a private beach, but also because first and foremost, the island is about conservation.





