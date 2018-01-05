>
Paradise Found
  
Vamizi Island Lodge - Mozambique

Vamizi Island Lodge - Mozambique


Vamizi’s Mulane Project is committed to preserving island life – whether that’s providing jobs for local people, setting up a fishing association and a PhD study on the impact of the diving tourism in the local communities, or protecting the nesting areas of the turtles.

There are plenty of opportunities for guests of all ages to immerse themselves in the environment with PADI diving courses, snorkelling, whale watching or monkey-spotting and professional fisher folk ready to give you a lesson.

www.vamizi.com

Cazenove and Loyd offer 6 nights at Vamizi and 1 night in Dar Es Salaam Oyster Bay Hotel, full board including flights from £2,856 pp.
Fashion Editor
06/01/2012
