Paradise Found
  
Petit St Vincent - St Vincent and the Grenadines

Petit St Vincent - St Vincent and the Grenadines


At times the Caribbean can feel somewhat crowded. One of the quieter corners is St Vincent and the Grenadines, where a pearl necklace of tiny islands is strung across 1,500 square miles of brilliant blue.

It’s here you’ll find Petit St Vincent. There are no roads, no inhabitants and with just 22 stone cottages, barely any other guests – you’ll certainly be hard pushed to bump into them with 113 acres and two miles of sandy beach to roam.

Secrete yourself away or explore your new domain and its animal inhabitants with activities such as snorkelling, kayaking or hiking.






06/01/2012
