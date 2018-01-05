Petit St Vincent - St Vincent and the Grenadines

Cottages are decked out in natural materials. Huge windows lead onto a sea-facing wooden deck, while inside crisp white linens and exposed stone-work feel simple but chic. The emphasis is on escaping the world – no TVs or telephones and staff are summoned by colour-coded flags hoisted up the flagpole outside.



Whether you share this island idyll with other guests is optional: Petit St Vincent island can be hired on a cottage-by-cottage basis, or in its entirety.



“Guests who hire the entire island for their friends and family use their imaginations and dreams to make the holiday an extraordinary experience,” says owner Lyn Richardson. And it truly can be whatever you desire: “The sky is the limit on what my staff and I will do to make their dreams come true."



www.psvresort.com



Room rates from $675 full board including use of all facilities

Transfers from Barbados

