Turtle Island - Fiji

Turtle Island is a true castaway haven: pure white sands and water marbled from bright green to deep blue. When owner Richard Evanson arrived in 1972 he found it overrun and spoilt by wild goats. Nevertheless, he fell in love and set about restoring the former natural beauty with a reforestation project that has since planted 500,000 trees.



It’s not just the island that has benefited, Richard is dedicated to giving back to the local community, employs Fijian staff and has set up regular medical and dental clinics, a four-acre organic vegetable garden and a secondary school.





