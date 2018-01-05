>
Paradise Found
Turtle Island - Fiji

Turtle Island - Fiji


The same care and attention is lavished on guests. There are just 16 ‘bures’ - traditional thatched cottages - in 500 acres of lushly vegetated island: that’s a lot of space and not many guests.

Eco-friendly materials and traditional techniques give bures on Turtle Island a simple but stylish look. For extra privacy without hiring the entire island, check into Vonu Point, at the north end of the beautiful Blue Lagoon and 500 yards from the nearest neighbour.

Although it would be perfectly possible to lie in hammocks sipping tropical juices and admiring the ocean view, there are plenty of ways to explore the island. All the usual land and water-based activities, plus plenty of opportunities for romance: private picnics for two on the beach, horse riding, or a moonlit dinner after a day sailing in the lagoon.

www.turtlefiji.com

Rates from approx £1386  per night including all meals, drinks, water sports, riding, diving and fishing.
Transfers from Nadi International Airport, Fiji


06/01/2012
