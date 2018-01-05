>
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona
  
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona


The W Barcelona

The W is a big brand with big expectations and believe us, the W Barcelona will not disappoint.

Looking like something out of Dubai, the W Hotel has the best location in the entire city.

Literally teetering on the edge of the ocean this masterpiece of a hotel is something to behold and even more dazzling to stay in.

The W Hotel just oozes urban cool. The towering glass exterior, a fresh white poolside, a high-end Bliss Spa and one of the top places to drink in the entire city all in one building - this hotel means business.

If you're looking to splash some serious cash while really relaxing then this is the place to do it.

Double Bed from the Fabulous Room - yep there's a suite called Fabulous! 

More Information:
W Hotel Barcelona - Plaça de la Rosa del Vents, 1 · Barcelona 08039 · Spain
Tel: +800-325-25252
Rooms range from €244.56 - €10869.56
Visit their website at w-barcelona.com



