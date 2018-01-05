Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Freixenet Winery If you're a wine buff or simply enjoy some lovely bubbly then the Freixenet Winery should be on your to do list. Beautiful scenery, tasty



Home to the lead player in the International wine trade, this picturesque Mediterranean winery offers exclusive tours of the largest traditional method Cava producers in the world.



You'll probably recognise Frexienet Cava from your supermarket shelves but there's a lot more to this brand than that black frosted bottle. With a celebrity following including the likes of



Delve into the real heart of the Cava region, see the Cava caves and learn about the Cava all whilst soaking up the stunning scenery. But the best bit of the tour - the all important tasting...



Although we got a little bit of a treat, you can still taste a glass of the Cordon Negro Cava along with some traditional Catalonian





More Information:

Joan Sala, 2, 08770 Sant Sadurni D'Anoia, Barcelona, Spain

Tel: +34 938 917 000

Visit their website at freixenet.com

The Freixenet Winery is a 45minute train ride from central Barcelona.



If you're a wine buff or simply enjoy some lovely bubbly then the Freixenet Winery should be on your to do list. Beautiful scenery, tasty tapas and most importantly, stunning Cava - what more could you want?Home to the lead player in the International wine trade, this picturesque Mediterranean winery offers exclusive tours of the largest traditional method Cava producers in the world.You'll probably recognise Frexienet Cava from your supermarket shelves but there's a lot more to this brand than that black frosted bottle. With a celebrity following including the likes of Demi Moore Shakira , Anotonio Banderas and Spanish royalty, there's a lot to be said for this beautiful bubbly.Delve into the real heart of the Cava region, see the Cava caves and learn about the Cava all whilst soaking up the stunning scenery. But the best bit of the tour - the all important tasting...Although we got a little bit of a treat, you can still taste a glass of the Cordon Negro Cava along with some traditional Catalonian tapas including the most stunning cheese we've ever had (there's been a lot), Spanish jamon and garlic and tomato bread - all in all a divine sensory experience.