Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona
  
Dry Martini

If you're thirsty to try faultless cocktails in exquisite settings then this is the place to go.

Dry Martini is your classic cocktail clad speakeasy and has been reigning champion of Barcelona's bar scene for the last 30 years.

Full of wooden panelling, leather chairs and black and white pictures of men with cigars this has evolved into much more than just a men's club.

With a host of incredible cocktails and a gin selection to dream of, Dry Martini is an amazing place to go for anybody with the taste for tipple and vintage decor.

A additional bonus is the waiters themselves. Decked out in bow-tie suits, shakers in hand these guys know their spirits and are more than happy to share some of their knowledge of liqour with you.

Make sure you try their name-sake cocktail, you won't find a better one anywhere else. Just be careful - those cocktails pack a punch and these guys are a generous bunch with the measures.

More Information:
Carrer d'Aribau 162-166
Tel: (+34) 93 217 5072
Visit the website at Drymartinibnc.com




09/05/2012
