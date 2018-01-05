Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Chi Ton Camouflaged as your average Spanish (somewhat tacky) souvenir shop lies a superb Japanese restuarant and one of Barcelona's best kept secrets; Chi Ton is a whole lot more than plastic flamenco figurines...





Chi Ton is part of the exclusive and rather mystifying 'Urban Secrets' group, a members only club gaining you access to the most enviably elite cultural and dining experiences in the capital in places.



This superb little restaurant not only has that 'if you're on the list you're in" appeal, but the dining experience itself is something worth to behold.



Under the actual shop floor itself, accessed only by the secret lift, is the restaurant compromising of several steely IKEA looking cooking stations surrounded by plastic islands where your personal chefs will cook your meals right in front of your very eyes.

The creative fusion gastronomy teamed with it's playful exterior and sophisticated interior makes Chi-Ton something really special.



The Catalan spring onions and Iberian pork tenderloin with sweet potato & wild vegetables really stood out as modern takes on a classically Catalonian dishes.



The only negative that we encountered here was the service which could be improved but in a place where inaccessibility is all part of the appeal, it could almost be expected.





More Information

Carrer Provença 300, Barcelona.

Open from 8:30pm -11.30pm.

Visit their website at

Request an invitation to +34 932157940



