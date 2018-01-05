>
>
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona
  
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona


Aire de Barcelona

Want a place where the pressures of modern day life will literally melt away? Then visit the "Rolls Royce of chilled out bathing", the Aire de Barcelona.

Situated in the heart of old Barcelona, these renovated Arab baths combine the best of old and new as twenty first century relaxation is mixed with medieval heritage all in the breath-taking settings of this beautiful old building.

Plunge into some pure pampering by choosing between the large array of treatments available including the thermal baths, a heated marble relaxation room, aromatherapy sessions and stress busting massages.

Or just submerge yourself in your surroundings, either way it's a guaranteed dip into some well deserved indulgence.

- Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

More Information:
Paseo Picasso nº 22 - 08003 Barcelona
Tel: (+34) 932 955 743
Visit their website at airedebarcelona.com



09/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         