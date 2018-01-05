Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Aire de Barcelona Want a place where the pressures of modern day life will literally melt away? Then visit the "Rolls Royce of chilled out bathing", the Aire de Barcelona.



Situated in the heart of old Barcelona, these renovated Arab baths combine the best of old and new as twenty first century relaxation is mixed with medieval heritage all in the breath-taking settings of this beautiful old building.



Plunge into some pure pampering by choosing between the large array of treatments available including the thermal baths, a heated marble relaxation room, aromatherapy sessions and



Or just submerge yourself in your surroundings, either way it's a guaranteed dip into some well deserved indulgence.





More Information:

Paseo Picasso nº 22 - 08003 Barcelona

Tel: (+34) 932 955 743

Visit their website at airedebarcelona.com

