Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Fonda Gaig

The trend for celebrity chefs to open secondary smaller bistro-type restaurants has gone global and Fonda Gaig sees Carles Gaig, a gastronomic pillar of the Barcelonan dining scene open his doors.

The appeal of Gaig (Carles Gaig's signature restaurant), renowned for homely Catalan menus with avante-garde, innovative twists is still there but in a more welcoming environment; where business types, decadent couples and fine diners flock.

However if you still want that little piece of 'exclusivity' then private dining rooms are available upstairs where the friendly and attentive staff will tend to your every need.

The menu is a beautiful mix of classic Catalan dishes with a few small surprises, we particularly recommend the more unusual brain and mushroom fritters and the calcots in tempura with a romesco sauce.

Combined with the brilliant matched wine-list, Fonda Gaig is not to be missed!

