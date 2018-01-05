>
>
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona
  
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona


Fonda Gaig

The trend for celebrity chefs to open secondary smaller bistro-type restaurants has gone global and Fonda Gaig sees Carles Gaig, a gastronomic pillar of the Barcelonan dining scene open his doors.
The appeal of Gaig (Carles Gaig's signature restaurant), renowned for homely Catalan menus with avante-garde, innovative twists is still there but in a more welcoming environment; where business types, decadent couples and fine diners flock.
However if you still want that little piece of 'exclusivity' then private dining rooms are available upstairs where the friendly and attentive staff will tend to your every need.
The menu is a beautiful mix of classic Catalan dishes with a few small surprises, we particularly recommend the more unusual brain and mushroom fritters and the calcots in tempura with a romesco sauce.
Combined with the brilliant matched wine-list, Fonda Gaig is not to be missed!
More Information:
200 Carrer de Còrsega, Barcelona , Spain 08036
Tel: (+34) 93 453 2020
Visit their website at fondagaig.com



09/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity style44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         