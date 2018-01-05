>
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona
  
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona


Eclipse Bar

The official bar of the W Hotel, we think Eclipse deserves its own mention.

Thankfully you do not have to be a guest to enter the exclusive lift, but being one of the 'beautiful people' in life definitely helps. 

There's blue mood lighting, hideously 'hip' house music and waiters which you wouldn't mind being served to you instead of serving you - if you get the picture. 

The basic notion is that if you're anyone in Barcelona this is where you will be seen.

Although slightly less rammed than recent years, the Eclipse bar still has a pull that can't be ignored - that view. 

Sipping down a Rum Runner whilst looking over the Barcelona sky-line at night - there's not many bars that could top that...

More Information:
W Hotel Barcelona - Plaça de la Rosa del Vents, 1 · Barcelona 08039 · Spain 
Tel: +800-325-25252 
Visit their website at w-barcelona.com



09/05/2012
