Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Oriol Bagaluer

Known locally as "the Christian Lacroix of cake and chocolate making" Oriol Bagaleur is not your typical Chocolatiers.

You can find this intriguing boutique hidden away in the heart of the Placa de Sant Gregori, where master-design, art and chocolate all come together as one.

With chic black walls and silver stands it is quite obvious why this place is a little out of the ordinary. But all of this fades into the background once you taste the goods.

Where in some cases once you take away the hype things can fail to shape up - Oriol Bagaleur's products do not fall into this trap.

A must see.