Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

El Palauet This modernist mansion converted into six sophisticated self catering suites on the Passieg de Gràcia has to be stylish accommodation at its best. Dating from 1906 the building was built by one of Gaudi's contemporaries Pere Falqués and celebrates all the best of the excess of the period with intricately designed glass windows, moulded roofs, elaborate woodwork and suggestive lighting.



It's rare that places out-do their photographs but the El Palauet is one of these hotels which is actually better in reality. This hotel does nothing in half measures and has done everything to ensure that your stay will be one to remember. With your own private spas and even a private assistant to cater to your every whim, which includes cooking breakfast in the morning, the El Palauet really is extravagant travelling at its best.

More Information:

Passieg de Gràcia 113

Tel: (+34) 93218 0050

Rooms range from €687.00 to €1624,00 per night.

Visit their website at eplivingbarcelona.com



