Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona
Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona

Top 10 Luxury places to visit in Barcelona


O2 Centro Wellness

Ancient Arab baths not quite your thing? The O2 Centro for Wellness has all the modern comforts to help you put a spring back in your step.

If you're one of those people who just can't help themselves but be healthy on holiday then a quick trip to the O2 is what you need.

Advocating a wellness in life through a unique balance of exercise and health, the O2 boasts a fully equipped gym, a chic spa and programmes specifically suited to combating back problems and other cardiovascular issues.

You can also grab a haircut, stop for a bit of lunch or casually do a spot of pilates - if you're looking for that body boost then this is the place to come.

More Information:
Carrer Eduardo Conde 2-6
Tel: (+34) 93 205 3976
Day Pass Costs €50
Visit their website at o2centrowellness.com



