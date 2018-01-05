The Spa at Barceló Billesley Manor Hotel, Stratford-upon-Avon.

A rural retreat for southern belles



The package: When it comes to value for money, the spa’s Billesley Brides package is hard to beat. Incorporating tea or coffee on arrival, a full body massage, luxury manicure, pedicure and use of the facilities as well as a light lunch with champagne for just £125.00, it’s the ideal choice for the blushing bride-to-be. Elemis products are used for the beauty treatments and Jessica products used for the manicure and pedicure.



The spa: Set in 11 acres of manicured grounds, this ivy-covered Elizabethan country house hotel steeped in history - William Shakespeare was said to be a regular guest and his granddaughter married on the estate. The spa itself is just as stunning.



With three treatment rooms, a pool, sauna and steam room, it’s the perfect retreat whether you’re after some peace and quiet or simply some quality time with your ladies-in-waiting. Robes, slippers and disposable underwear are all provided.



Costs and extras: The Billeseley Brides package costs £125 per person. Rooms at the hotel start at £59 per person. The hotel’s award-winning Stuart restaurant is perfect for a snack or a lovely meal whenever you feel peckish.



Barceló Billesley Manor Hotel

Alcester Nr Stratford-upon-Avon

Warwickshire

B49 6NF



01789 279955



www.barcelo-hotels.co.uk





