The Forum spa at the Celtic Manor Resort Hotel, Wales.

The Forum spa at the Celtic Manor Resort Hotel, Wales

A five star spa hotel in the heart of Wales that’s played host to Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Kylie Minogue



The package: The Forum Spa’s Pink Pamper package is certainly fit for a queen. Upon arrival, guests are presented with a glass of champagne and a pink bath robe. The package includes full use of the spa, as well as a bento box from the spa’s Forum café for lunch, plus fresh strawberries served with a chocolate pot. Treatment wise, the package includes a nourishing Elemis facial and Rasul Mud Ritual. The best bit? Guests get to keep the bathrobe.



The spa: The highlight of this unisex spa is definitely the 20 metre pool; situated on the top floor of the spa, the pool overlooks the gardens and features an illuminated ceiling painted to resemble the sky.



Along with the 16 treatment rooms there’s also a Rasul mud chamber, sauna, steam room, plunge pools, Jacuzzi and café serving a range of delicious food. Guests are asked to wear underwear or swimwear for treatments. Robes, slippers and disposable underwear are all provided.



Costs and extras: The Pink Pamper package costs £135 per person and can be booked minimum of two people; parties of 8 or more are required to hire the private relaxation lounge at an additional cost of £10 per person. Hotel room rates for spa guests start at £138 per night including breakfast.



The Celtic Manor Resort

Coldra Woods

The Usk Valley

Newport

South Wales

NP18 1HQ



01633 413 000



www.celtic-manor.com







