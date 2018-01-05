Spa Haven at the Westgrove Hotel and Conference Centre, Ireland.

Spa Haven at the Westgrove Hotel and Conference Centre, Ireland

A luxury spa hotel located just outside of Dublin



The spa: Designed for either solitary pampering or groups of friends, the Blissful Bride package is the perfect choice for brides looking to relax before the big day. Available as either a half or full day package, both start with an exotic lime and ginger salt glow scrub followed by a deep tissue back massage and exotic foot ritual. Those staying for the whole day can then enjoy lunch before finishing the day with a facial.



The spa: This easily accessible spa hotel is ideal for brides looking to get away from it all. Located in County Kildare, the hotel has 99 bedrooms and is popular with hen parties.



The spa itself is a true haven of tranquillity; with five treatment rooms, a sauna, pool and steam room. Treatments use Elemis products and start with a foot cleansing ritual and finish with the ringing of Tibetan bells. Robes, slippers and disposable underwear are provided.



Costs and extras: The Blissful Bride package costs €150 for half a day or €250 for a full day. Hotel packages (including bed, breakfast and evening meal) start at € 214.50 per person for the half day spa package and € 314.50 for the full day. The hotel has two restaurants - the Exchange and the Exchange Plus - and spa guests can order food to be delivered to the spa. For travel to Ireland from England see www.seat61.com

for a range of combined train and ferry deals which start at £24.00 for a return trip.



Westgrove Hotel and Conference Centre

Clane,

Naas,

Co. Kildare



+00353 45 989900



www.westgrovehotel.com



