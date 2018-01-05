>
Pre-wedding pampering
  
The Balmoral Spa at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh.

The Balmoral Spa at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh.


The Balmoral Spa at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh
An historic spa hotel that also boasts great access to Edinburgh’s busiest shopping area for brides in need of some therapy of the retail kind

The package: Couples too young to marry in England used to run away to Gretna Green, but these days, the bride-to-be should head straight to Edinburgh’s Balmoral Spa. The spa’s Bride-to-be Indulgence package offers three hours of sheer bliss, with an ESPA facial, Jessica prescriptive manicure and Zenspa pedicure for tired feet - a must for anyone whose spent the day pounding the shoppers’ paradise of Prince’s Street, located a short walk from the hotel. Lunch is also included, as well full use of the facilities. If you fancy bringing your other half along, there’s even a “Groom’s Retreat” package!

The spa:  This award-winning spa is famous for its facilities - with a Finnish sauna, Turkish steam room, pool and relaxation suite it’s incredibly popular with both locals and hotel guests.

The scented candle-lit suite, with its stacks of magazines and complimentary refreshments, is a great place to relax after a massage. All guests are provided with slippers, robes and disposable underwear, and clothing is optional for treatments.

Costs and extras: The three hour Bride-To-Be Indulgence package costs £160 per person. The spa can accommodate parties of up to ten on weekdays and six at weekends. Day use of the Spa is complimentary with any treatment (£60 minimum treatment). Rooms at the hotel start at £135. Food can be ordered from the hotel’s Hadrian’s Brasserie although hot food must be consumed upstairs in the restaurant.

The Balmoral
1 Princes Street
Edinburgh EH2 2EQ
Scotland

0131 622 8880

www.thebalmoralhotel.com


25/01/2010
