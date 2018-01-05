Petit spa at Manchester Malmaison Hotel

City centre chic in an intimate setting



Package: If you’re a bride-to-be in need of some post-hen night/pre-wedding pampering, the Petit Spa at Manchester’s Malmaison hotel is for you. The Pre-Wedding treatments package starts with an express skin-brightening facial - perfect for complexions in need of a quick pick-me-up before the big day. Guests are then treated to a Jessica prescriptive manicure and Zen Spa pedicure, after which they can select a nail polish to take home. The package also includes brunch at the brasserie. The Spa can accommodate bridal parties of any number but due to the size of the Spa, treatments will be scheduled throughout the day.



The Spa: The city-centre location makes the Petit Spa perfect for brides looking to chill out before the big day but it’s also a great way to kick off a hen night.



Although on the small side, the spa feels deceptively spacious, with four treatment rooms, a sanarium and sauna. Guests are presented with a robe and slippers upon arrival. Swimwear can be worn for treatments.



Costs and extras: The Pre-wedding Treatments package last two and a half hours and costs £120 per person. Accommodation at the hotel starts from £160. Guests can dine upstairs at the hotel’s Brasserie.



The Malmaison Hotel

Piccadilly

Manchester, M1 1LZ



0161 278 1000



www.malmaison-manchester.com





