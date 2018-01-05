Spa Illuminata, London

Spa Illuminata, London

A Roman escape in the heart of London



The package: This decadent day spa offers one of the more flexible bridal spa packages. The Bride To Be treatment can be customised according to demand, but the basic package includes a Revitalising Warm Stone Therapy, a Carita facial, a luxury spa pedicure, a spa manicure and a make up lesson, as well as a healthy lunch. The spa can accommodate parties of up to eight people and all guests booking treatments get a complimentary session in the steam room.



The spa: Set in leafy Mayfair, Spa Illuminata claims to be inspired by the ancient spas of Greece and Rome, and with its Grecian décor, mosaic floors and marble staircase it certainly feels a million miles from the busy Mayfair streets.



The emphasis is definitely on the treatments, as there’s no pool, just eight treatment rooms and two steam rooms - one fragranced with jasmine and one with eucalyptus - but the quality and range of treatments is second to none. Guests are asked to change into a robe, slippers and disposable pants on arrival. Light snacks are available and there’s also a shop stocking a wide range of brands including Carita, Decleor, and Shiseido.



Costs and extras: The bridal package lasts 5 hours and costs £450 per person. Hotels nearby include the four star Millennium Hotel Mayfair where room rates start at £135, and the Holiday Inn Mayfair, where rooms start at £150.



63 South Audley Street,

Mayfair

London

W1K 2QS



020 74997777



www.spailluminata.com



