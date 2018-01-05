>
>
Pre-wedding pampering
 Photo 7/7 
Spa Illuminata, London

Spa Illuminata, London


Spa Illuminata, London
A Roman escape in the heart of London

The package: This decadent day spa offers one of the more flexible bridal spa packages. The Bride To Be treatment can be customised according to demand, but the basic package includes a Revitalising Warm Stone Therapy, a Carita facial, a luxury spa pedicure, a spa manicure and a make up lesson, as well as a healthy lunch. The spa can accommodate parties of up to eight people and all guests booking treatments get a complimentary session in the steam room.

- Spa Illuminata, London
The spa: Set in leafy Mayfair, Spa Illuminata claims to be inspired by the ancient spas of Greece and Rome, and with its Grecian décor, mosaic floors and marble staircase it certainly feels a million miles from the busy Mayfair streets.

The emphasis is definitely on the treatments, as there’s no pool, just eight treatment rooms and two steam rooms - one fragranced with jasmine and one with eucalyptus - but the quality and range of treatments is second to none. Guests are asked to change into a robe, slippers and disposable pants on arrival. Light snacks are available and there’s also a shop stocking a wide range of brands including Carita, Decleor, and Shiseido.

Costs and extras: The bridal package lasts 5 hours and costs £450 per person. Hotels nearby include the four star Millennium Hotel Mayfair where room rates start at £135, and the Holiday Inn Mayfair, where rooms start at £150.

63 South Audley Street,
Mayfair
London
W1K 2QS

020 74997777

www.spailluminata.com


Fashion Editor
25/01/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerTricks and tips for an active new year
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         