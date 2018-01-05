Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Fashion Designer
All articles
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion Designer
Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family
Could you name everyone in the British royal family? Brush up on your British royal family names and dates with our royal family tree.
Find out who's married to who, what titles they have and some interesting facts about our royal family.
British Royal Family Tree
Click the name of each Royal family member to find out more...
The Diamond Jubilee | 2012 Jubilee Special
Living in Paris | i-Tales from a Brit chick living in Paris...
A successful family Christmas
Milan Fashion Week on SoFeminine.co.uk
Fashion Editor
26/04/2011
See all Fashion articles
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family
▼
The British Royal Family
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles, HRH The Prince of Wales
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Anne, Princess Royal
Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence
Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Sarah, Duchess of York
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Prince William of Wales
Kate Middleton - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Harry of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales
Captain Mark Phillips
Peter Phillips
Autumn Phillips
Zara Tindall (neé Phillips)
Mike Tindall
Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Eugenie of York
Lady Louise Windsor
James, Viscount Severn
Savannah Phillips
Isla Phillips
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!