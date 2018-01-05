Prince Charles, HRH The Prince of Wales Prince Charles (4th March 2011) © Keith Mindham/Rex Features Prince Charles Name: Charles Philip Arthur George

Title: HRH The Prince of Wales

Born: 14 November 1948

Parents: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II

Married: Camilla Parker Bowles

Children: William, Harry

_____________



Charles is the oldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.



Before Charles' birth, his great-grandfather, King George V, had sent letters patent decreeing the titles of a British prince or princess, and the style Royal Highness, were only to be used children and grandchildren of the reigning king or queen inherited along a male line.



This would have excluded Charles and his siblings as they inherited along a female-line via their mother.



However, a month before Charles was born, King George VI sent another letters patent declaring that the children and grandchildren of his daughter Elizabeth II would also be eligible to use the style Royal Highness and inherit the throne.



Charles was educated at Cheam and Gordonstoun in Scotland - the school's his father attended. He graduated from Trinity College in Cambridge before joining the Navy also in footsteps of his father.



Charles met his first wife Lady Diana Frances Spencer in 1977 but didn't start dating her until 1980. At the beginning of 1981 Charles asked Diana for her hand in marriage and the pair were married on 29th July 1981 in St Paul's Cathedral.



A little less than a year later on the 21st June 1982 Prince William was born followed two years later by Prince Henry (known as Harry).



Within five years of their wedding, Charles and Diana's marriage started to disintegrate. By the late 80's the couple had separated although they continued to appear publically together. Their marriage was formally ended by divorce on 28th August 1996 with Charles publically admitting an extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.



On the 31st August 1997, a year after the divorce, Diana was involved in a fatal car crash in Paris, tragically ending her life and that of her companion Dodi Fayed.



On the 10th February 2005 Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles became engaged.



On the 9th April 2005, Charles became the first member of the Royal Family to have a civil marriage ceremony.



Charles has become almost as widely known for his charity work as his first wife Diana was. He sponsors The Prince's Trust, The Prince's Regeneration Trust and the Prince's Foundation for the Built Environment



He promotes herbal and other alternative medical treatments, he takes a big interest in environmental issues and launched his own organic brand: Duchy Originals in 1990. The profits are all donated to The Prince's Trust charities.







