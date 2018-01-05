Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles ©Rex Features Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Name: Camilla Rosemary née Shand and previously Parker Bowles

Title: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay (Scotland) and Countess of Chester

Born: 17 July 1947

Parents: Major Bruce Shand and The Honourable Rosalind Cubitt

Married: Prince Charles

Children: Tom and Laura

Camilla Rosemary Shand was born in London on 17th July 1947, the eldest daughter of Major Bruce Shand, a former British Army Officer, and The Honourable Rosalind Cubitt.



Camilla was schooled in the UK until she was sent to finishing school in Switzerland, thereafter she finished her education in Paris, France.



Camilla married her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles on the 4th July 1973. Their son Thomas was born a year later. Prince Charles was named as his godfather.



Four years later the couple had another child, a daughter named Laura.



The marriage crumbled following the admission of an extramarital affair between Prince Charles and Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles began divorce proceedings against his wife. The Parker Bowles divorce was finalised by 1995.



Charles and Camilla had in fact met and had a romantic relationship that pre-dated both their separate marriages, though it was not pursued as Camilla was seen as an unsuitable match for a future king for England by many royal courtiers.



The pair are said to have rekindled their romance during the 80's and the affair became public knowledge in the 90's following the publication of the book Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton and a leaked telephone conversation between the prince and Camilla which was widely used in the press.



Diana went on record as her own marriage failed, blaming Camilla and Charles by stating, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."



Following their divorces, Camilla and Charles were seen together as unofficial companions though on Diana's death they temporarily stopped.



In 1999 Charles and Camilla were photographed together again and by 2003, she had moved in with the Prince. In 2005 they announced their engagement as a civil ceremony was seen as acceptable for a Royal re-marriage.



The civil ceremony took place at Windsor Guildhall on 9th April 2005 and was followed by a blessing at St George's Chapel. The wedding was delayed by a day due to the death of Pope John Paul II.



Neither sets of parents attended the wedding so the couple's respective children acted as witnesses on the day.



As wife of Prince Charles, Camilla acquired the title Duchess of Cornwall and became the second highest ranked female in the United Kingdom Order of Precedence after the Queen. She also acquired the title Princess of Wales but chooses not to use the title to avoid confusion with the late Diana.







