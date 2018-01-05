Anne, Princess Royal Princess Anne (12 April 2009) © David Hartley/Rupert Hartley/Rex Features Princess Anne Name: Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise

Title: Princess Royal, Her Royal Highness, The Princess Anne

Born: 15 August 1950

Parents: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Married: Timothy Laurence

Children:

Princess Anne is the eldest daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. She was born in London on the 15th August 1950.



Had it not been for a new letters patent by George VI, Anne would have been titled Lady Anne Mountbatten.



A new rule as laid down by King George meant that her and her siblings, as children of Elizabeth II - the heiress presumptive at the time - would be afforded Royal and Princely status.



When her mother took the throne Anne was awarded the title Her Royal Highness, The Princess Anne but as she was only three at the time of her mother's coronation she did not attend the ceremony.



Anne was privately educated until 1963 when she was sent to Benenden boarding school, where she remained until 1968.



Hello Magazine claimed that Anne's first boyfriend was her sister in-law Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The pair are said to have dated in 1970, the same year her brother Charles met Camilla.



On the 14th November 1973, Princess Anne married Mark Phillips.



In 1974 Princess Anne was nearly kidnapped and held for ransom. The Princess refused to get out of the car when ordered by her assailant, and dived to safety on the other side of the vehicle. She was then rescued by passing police officers. Her own personal police officer, chauffeur and a tabloid journalist were all injured trying to protect the Princess and were all awarded medals for bravery afterwards.



On the 15th November 1977, Anne gave birth to a son, Peter Mark Andrew Phillips. Four years later, a daughter followed. Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips was born 15th May 1981.



Though Mark Philips had been offered Earldom, as is custom of unranked men marrying female members of the Royal family, he had declined. This meant that Zara and Peter became the first grandchildren of a Sovereign to not have a title.



Unfortunately the marriage faltered in 1989 and they announced their intention to separate. The couple were formally divorced by 1992.



Later that year Princess Anne remarried in Scotland where the church allowed re-marriages (unlike the Church of England). Together with her new husband Timothy Laurence, she moved to a leased apartment in London.



The pair eventually gave up their city lodgings and relocated to apartments within Buckingham palace and Gatcombe Park.







