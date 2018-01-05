Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence Timothy Laurence (2 May 2010) © David Hartley/Rex Features Timothy Laurence Name: Timothy James Hamilton Laurence

Title: Vice Admiral

Born: 1 March 1955

Parents: Guy Stewart Laurence and Barbara Alison (née Symons)

Married: Princess Anne

Timothy Laurence was born in South London on 1st March 1955. He was educated in the UK and attended University College, University of Durham on a Naval scholarship.



On completion of his education Timothy Laurence joined the Navy and was promoted to lieutenant on 1st March 1977 - the promotuin was awarded 10 months early.



In the late 80's he served as Equerry to The Queen. Princess Anne's first marriage was collapsing and it was around this time that the pair met.



Timothy and Anne were married in Scotland in 1992 - unlike the Church of England, the Church of Scotland allows second marriages. The pair moved into a leased apartment in London after their marriage but eventually returned to Buckingham Palace apartments.



Timothy Laurence had received no peerage in his marriage to Anne but his naval career remained strong and in 1995 he was promoted to the title of Captain.



He worked in the Ministry of Defence under various titles until he was made Rear-Admiral in 2004 and Vice-Admiral in 2007. He was awarded the role of Chief Executive of Defence Estates at the same time.







