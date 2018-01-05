Prince Andrew, Duke of York Prince Andrew, Duke of York (31st october 2005) © Rex Features Prince Andrew, Duke of York Name: Andrew Albert Christian Edward

Title: His Royal Highness The Duke of York

Born: 19 February 1960

Parents: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Married: Sarah Ferguson

Children: Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York

_____________



Prince Andrew was the third son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



He was their first child after her coronation so was born with the title HRH the Prince Andrew. He was also the first child to be born to a reigning monarch since 1840 when Queen Victoria had her first child, Princess Victoria.



He was schooled in England and Scotland and participated in an exchange programme with a school in Canada. After A-levels, Prince Andrew went straight into the Britannia Royal Naval College rather than go through university.



Prince Andrew served with the front-line unit, 820 Naval Air Squadron as a helicopter co-pilot during the Faulklands War. Prince Andrew made the Navy his career and on his 50th birthday he was promoted to Rear-Admiral.



In 1985 Prince Andrew met up with his old acquaintance Sarah Ferguson at Royal Ascot. On 23rd July 1986, the pair were married at Westminister Abbey.



On the day of his marriage the Queen appointed Andrew the title of Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.



Their first daughter Beatrice was born on 8th August 1988 and their second, Eugenie, followed two years later on 23rd March 1990. Both girls were born with the titles Her Royal Highness Princess (Beatrice or Eugenie) of York.



Though the marriage appeared to be strong, the absence of Andrew due to his naval career and unkind press attention drove a wedge between Sarah and Andrew and the pair separated and were later divorced on 30th May 1992.



The split was amicable and the pair shared custody of their young daughters.



Scandal has blighted Prince Andrew and his ex wife as she was filmed accepting cash for supplying introductions to the Prince in 2010 - although his entourage denied he knew about the situation.







