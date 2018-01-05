Prince William of Wales Prince William of Wales (25 May 2010) © Paul Webb/Rex Features Prince William Name: William Arthur Philip Louis

Title: His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Born: 21 June 1982

Parents: Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales

Married to: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

_____________



The eldest son of Charles, Prince of Wales and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, William is second in line to the throne after his father.



He's the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



William was born in London on 21st June 1982 and was affectionately known as Wombat or Wills by his parents.



On the wishes of Diana, William and his brother Harry had as normal an upbringing as they could with visits to theme parks, fast food outlets and even AIDS shelters.



William's parents divorced in 1996 and the following year, his mother Diana, died in a car accident.



William and Harry both walked behind their mother's coffin at the funeral along with Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer.



William was educated in London and was admitted to Eton College after passing the entrance exams. After A Levels, Prince William took a gap year - during this time he joined th British Army for training exercises and taught children in southern Chile.



William was free from press intrusion throughout his childhood as the Royal Family and the Press Complaints Commission had agreed a deal that meant no media outlet was allowed to follow him and report on his activities until he had finished his education.



In 2001, William Wales (as he was known) enrolled at the University of St Andrews to study History of Art - he later changed to Geography and graduated with upper second class honours in 2005.



The Prince lived with other students at St. Salvator's Halls of Residence at the student. It was here that he met Kate Middleton. Kate was also studying History of Art and had a room in the female wing of St. Salvator's.



Together with two other friends, Kate and William moved into student digs (a Georgian Terrace) in their second a year and to an estate cottage outside the town in their third and final year.



After university Prince William, decided to pursue a military career and was admitted for officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in January 2006, he graduated in December 2006 and received his commission as a lieutenant.



Using the name William Wales, he joined the Blues and Royals as a troop commander, following the footsteps of his younger brother Prince Harry.



William's deployment into active service was delayed as Harry's own deployment had been cancelled in 2007 due to specific threats. So instead he trained in the Royal Navy, obtaining a commission as a sub-lieutenant and Royal Air Force, where he obtained a commission as flying officer.



After a course at RAF Cranwell, William was awarded his RAF wings by his father, Prince Charles.



He was eventually deployed on a mission to Afghanistan for the RAF and later to Caribbean on a submarine mission with the Royal Navy.



Though William was only supposed to stay in the Army for three-years, he extended his commission and transferred to the RAF to allow him time to train as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.



In addition to his military career, Prince William also has some royal responsibilities, he is patron to a number of charities, President of England's Football Association and the Welsh Rugby Union and President of BAFTA.



William had been dating Kate Middleton for 7 years when he finally proposed to her on a trip to Kenya on 19th October 2010. William gave her the engagement ring his father had given to Diana, Princess of Wales.



The couple married on 29th April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.



The Queen conferred a Dukedom on William at the time of his marriage and therefore his new style and title is officially His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, Baron Carrickfergus, Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.





