Prince Harry of Wales Name: Henry Charles Albert David Title: His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales

Born: 15 September 1984

Parents: Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales

Prince Henry of Wales is the youngest son of Charles, Prince of Wales and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He is affectionately and commonly known as Harry.



Harry is third in line to the throne after his brother William and father, Prince Charles.



Harry was born on 15th September 1984, in London.



On the wishes of Diana, Harry and his older brother William had as normal an upbringing as they could with visits to theme parks, fast food outlets and even AIDS shelters.



Harry's parents divorced in 1996 and the following year, his mother Diana, died in a car accident in Paris.



William and Harry both walked behind their mother's coffin at the funeral along with Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer.



Harry followed the same educational path as his brother, he attended schools in London and eventually passed entrance exams to Eton College where he obtained

A-Levels in Art and Geography.



On completing his education, Harry followed in his father's footsteps and went to work in Australia. He spent time working on a cattle station and played in Polo matches for England.



He worked with orphaned children in Lesotho before moving on to Argentina for a break.



When he returned to the UK, Harry joined the British Army. He was admitted to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on 8 May 2005. At Sandhurst, Harry was known as Officer Cadet Wales. He became lieutenant in April 2008.



Harry was to be deployed into active service on the Front line in Iraq. He told the BBC, "There's no way I'm going to put myself through Sandhurst and then sit on my arse back home while my boys are out fighting for their country."



Harry's deployment to Iraq was cancelled in early 2007 due to specific threats that put his unit at greater risk.



By the summer of 2007 Harry did see active service. He was secretly deployed to Afghanistan to serve in the Helmand Province.



After his tour of duty, Harry embarked on helicopter training and was presented with his RAF wings by his father on 7th May 2010. With this, Harry became a member of the Army Air Corp's as well as the Blues and Royals.



Harry had been dating South African, Chelsy Davy since 2005. The pair's on off relationship has been the subject of media speculation. In 2010 the pair parted ways but have been reported to be back together as of 2011 despite the fact that Chelsy returned to South Africa following their 2010 split.







