Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family

Captain Mark Phillips (20 Aug 2009) © Terry Harris/Rex Features
Captain Mark Phillips (20 Aug 2009) © Terry Harris/Rex Features
Name: Mark Anthony Peter Phillips
Title: Captain Mark Phillips
Born: 22 September 1948
Parents: Major Peter William Garside Phillips and Anne Patricia Phillips (née Tiarks)
Children: Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips, Felicity Phillips and Stephanie Phillips
Captain Mark Philips is the ex-husband of Anne, Princess Royal.

Mark was born on 22nd September 1948 to Major Peter Phillips and Anne Phillips (née Tiarks) - both parents are deceased.

He was educated in the Cotswolds and later at Marlborough College. Upon completing his education he entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

In 1971, Mark was promoted to lieutenant and was acting captain by 1974. A year later he was promoted again, this time to captain. He retired in 1978 but kept his style of captain as he entered into an equestrian career.

Mark Phillips had always had an interest in equestrianism. He competed as part of the British 3-day event team and at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, took home a gold medal. The team also took silver in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

It was through horses that he met Princess Anne. The couple married at Westminster Abbey on 14th November 1973. The Queen offered Mark Phillips a peerage on his wedding day but he declined meaning his children would not be eligible for the title Lord or Lady but would simply be known as Mr or Miss.

The Letters Patent sent by George VI allowed the children and grandchildren of the Sovereign (Elizabeth II) to receive the style Royal Highness but excluded female-line descendents.

Four years later, on 15th November 1977, Mr Peter Mark Andrew Phillips was born.

Rumours that the marriage between Mark Phillips and Princess Anne were reported on in the media and when their daughter, Miss Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips, was born on 15th May 1981, books such as "Queen Elizabeth II: A Woman Who Is Not Amused", by Nicholas Davies, even speculated about her parentage.

In 1991 a DNA test proved Mark Phillips was the father of Felicity Phillips, born to Heather Tonkin, a New Zealand art teacher, in 1985. Felicity is the only child of this extramarital affair.

Mark Phillips and Anne, Princess Royal finally divorced in 1992.

On 1st February 1997, Mark Phillips remarried. His new wife, Sandy Pflueger, an American dressage rider, gave birth to a daughter, Stephanie Phillips on 2nd October 1997.




  
  
