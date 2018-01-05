Peter Phillips Peter Phillips (25 December 2008) © Tim Rooke/Rex Features Peter Phillips Name: Peter Mark Andrew Phillips

Born: 15 November 1977

Parents: Captain Mark Phillips and Anne, Princess Royal

Spouce: Autumn Phillips

Children: Savannah Phillips

On 15th November 1977, Mr Peter Mark Andrew Phillips was born to Anne, Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips (her first husband).



He's the eldest grandchild of Elizabeth II but as per The Letters Patent sent by George VI that allowed the children and grandchildren of the Sovereign (Elizabeth II) to receive the style Royal Highness but excluded female-line descendents, he is not styled as His Royal Highness nor titled Prince.



He would have received a title if his father had accepted a peerage as was offered at the time of his marriage to Anne, Princess Royal. Mark Phillips however declined the offer from Elizabeth II therefore Peter and his younger sister Zara are simply known as Mr and Miss.



Peter's parents divorced in 1992 and he is half-brother to Felicity Phillips (the child of an extramarital affair) and Stephanie Phillips, his father's legitimate daughter with his new wife.



During his early life, his parents tried to ensure that Peter and his sister were kept away from the public eye.



He was educated in Dorset and then at Gordonstoun School in Scotland, in keeping with family tradition. He then read sports science at the University of Exeter.



Upon graduating in 2000, Philip embarked on a career in the motoring industry with a corporate hospitality role at Jaguar and later WilliamsF1 racing team as a sponsorship accounts manager.



In 2005 he went into finance and was offered a role at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.



Peter Phillips managed to keep his private life out of the public eye and although he had a few notable girlfriends, in 2003 he met Autumn Kelly from Canada.



Their engagement was announced on 28th July 2007. Autumn had to first convert from Catholicism to Anglicanism as Mark would have lost his place in the line of succession to the throne if he had married a Catholic. He is 11th in line to the throne.



The couple married on 17th May 2008 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.



The couple moved to Hong Kong for Peter's work and later relocated to London where Peter continues to work for the Royal Bank of Scotland.



Their daughter Savannah Phillips was born on 29th December 2010 and they had a second, Isla, on 29th March 2012.





