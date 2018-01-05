>
Zara Tindall (neé Phillips)

 

Name: Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall
Born: 15 May 1981
Parents: Captain Mark Phillips and Anne, Princess Royal
Honours: MBE
Married to: Mike Tindall
Zara Phillips is the youngest daughter of Princess Anne and the eldest daughter of her father Mark Phillips.

Her parents divorced when she was still a child and her father now has two other children.

Zara is 13th in line to the throne after her niece, Savannah Phillips.

She is simply known as Miss Zara Phillips as her father refused a peerage on the occasion of his marriage to Princess Anne, and the letters patent that gave descendants of Elizabeth II the right to use the Royal Highness and Prince or Princess styles did not extend down the female line.

Zara went to school in Shaftesbury, Dorset and then followed in her family's footsteps by attending Gordonstoun, in Scotland.

She took a gap year and attracted media attention with her "wild" antics. Zara was probably the first royal to have her tongue pierced.

After a year she enrolled at Exeter University and studied physiotherapy.

She's a keen equestrian like her mother and father and competes at the highest level of Eventing. She was included as part of the Olympic teams in 2004 and 2008 but each time her horse Toytown suffered injuries that meant she had to withdraw.

Zara Phillips was Eventing World Champion in 2005.

In 2007 Zara became the first senior royal to receive an award in the New Year's Honours List - three weeks after being crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year, she was awarded an MBE for services to equestrianism.

Zara has since turned her attention to equestrian clothing. Her Musto Outdoor Clothing range, ZP176 was launched in July 2010.

On 21st December 2010, the Palace announced Zara Phillips had become engaged to Gloucester and England rugby player Mike Tindall.

The pair live together in Gloucestershire and married on 30th July 2011 in Scotland.
