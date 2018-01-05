Princess Beatrice of York Beatrice (30th June 2010) © Richard Young/Rex Features Princess Beatrice of York Name: Beatrice Elizabeth Mary

Title: Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice of York

Born: 8 August 1988

Parents: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York

_____________



Princess Beatrice of York is the eldest child of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.



She was born on 8th August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London. She shares her name with Princess Beatrice, youngest daughter of Queen Victoria (1857-1944).



She was born with the style and title Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York as per the letters patent from George VI which gave all male line children of Elizabeth II the right to the title and style.



Her parents separated when she was just four years old and officially divorced in 1996. Her parents split was amicable and they agreed to share custody of Beatrice and her younger sister Eugenie.



Beatrice was educated in Windsor and Surrey and completed her GCSEs and A-Levels at St. George's School in Ascot. She was diagnosed as dyslexic before taking her GCSEs so delayed taking the exams for one year.



In 2008 she enrolled at Goldsmiths, University of London to study history.



She has indicated she would like to use her Royal status to do charity work and assist others. She has also dabbled in film industry appearing in The Young Victoria in 2009 with a cameo role.







