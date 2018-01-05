>
>
Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family

Princess Beatrice of York

 

Beatrice (30th June 2010) © Richard Young/Rex Features - Princess Beatrice of York
Beatrice (30th June 2010) © Richard Young/Rex Features
Princess Beatrice of York

Name: Beatrice Elizabeth Mary
Title: Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York
Born: 8 August 1988
Parents: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York
_____________

Princess Beatrice of York is the eldest child of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She was born on 8th August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London. She shares her name with Princess Beatrice, youngest daughter of Queen Victoria (1857-1944).

She was born with the style and title Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York as per the letters patent from George VI which gave all male line children of Elizabeth II the right to the title and style.

Her parents separated when she was just four years old and officially divorced in 1996. Her parents split was amicable and they agreed to share custody of Beatrice and her younger sister Eugenie.

Beatrice was educated in Windsor and Surrey and completed her GCSEs and A-Levels at St. George's School in Ascot. She was diagnosed as dyslexic before taking her GCSEs so delayed taking the exams for one year.

In 2008 she enrolled at Goldsmiths, University of London to study history.

She has indicated she would like to use her Royal status to do charity work and assist others. She has also dabbled in film industry appearing in The Young Victoria in 2009 with a cameo role.




  
  
Fashion Editor
26/04/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Perfect baby names for FebruaryHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         