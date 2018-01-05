Princess Eugenie of York Princess Eugenie of York (30th June 2010) © Richard Young/Rex Features Princess Eugenie of York Name: Eugenie Victoria Helena

Title: Her Royal Highness, The Princess Eugenie of York

Born: 23 March 1990

Parents: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York

Princess Eugenie of York is the youngest child of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.



She was born on 23 March 1990. Like her sister Beatrice, she was born at the Portland Hospital in London.



Eugenie was only two years old when her parent separated and they officially divorced in 1996. Her parents split was amicable and they agreed to share custody of the sisters.



Eugenie told Tatler in 2008. that her parents were "the best divorced couple" she knew.



Eugenie was born with the style and title Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York as per the letters patent from George VI which gave all male line children of Elizabeth II the right to the title and style.



Queen Victoria had specified that her female descendants should have the name Victoria in their name whether as first, second or other, however, Eugenie is the first Princess since Princess Mary (the Queen's aunt) to bear the name.



When she was younger Eugenie experienced some health issues that led to her admission to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London. She had two titanium rods inserted in her back in 2002 to correct scoliosis.



Eugenie was schooled at Winkfield Montessori, Upton House School in Windsor, Coworth Park School near Chobham and Windlesham and St George's School near Windsor.



She then boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire and graduated with 3 A-levels.



After a gap year, Eugenie enrolled ay Newcastle University to study combined English Literature, Art History and Politics. She will graduate in 2012.







