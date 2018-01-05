>
Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family

Name: James Alexander Philip Theo
Title: Viscount Severn
Born: 17 December 2007
Parents: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Sophie, Countess of Wessex
_____________

Born on 17th December 2007, James, Viscount Severn is the eldest child of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Legally, under the terms of George VI's letter patent, James should be styled and titled as His Royal Highness, Prince James of Wessex.

However, in accordance with the wishes of his parents, he is to be given a courtesy title as the son of an Earl not of a Prince. He may also be referred to as Lord James Windsor.

This could have been a move to cut down on the amount of royals on the public payroll and modernise the Royal family with a view to its future role in Britain.

James was born by caesarean section at Frimley Park Hospital and weighed 6lbs 2oz (2.8kg). His father, Prince Edward was present at the birth and described James to the BBC news team as "very cute and cuddly".




  
  
