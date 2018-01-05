James, Viscount Severn James, Viscount Severn (15th May 2010) © David Hartley/Rex/SIPA James, Viscount Severn Name: James Alexander Philip Theo

Title: Viscount Severn

Born: 17 December 2007

Parents: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Sophie, Countess of Wessex

_____________



Born on 17th December 2007, James, Viscount Severn is the eldest child of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Sophie, Countess of Wessex.



Legally, under the terms of George VI's letter patent, James should be styled and titled as His Royal Highness, Prince James of Wessex.



However, in accordance with the wishes of his parents, he is to be given a courtesy title as the son of an Earl not of a Prince. He may also be referred to as Lord James Windsor.



This could have been a move to cut down on the amount of royals on the public payroll and modernise the Royal family with a view to its future role in Britain.



James was born by caesarean section at Frimley Park Hospital and weighed 6lbs 2oz (2.8kg). His father, Prince Edward was present at the birth and described James to the BBC news team as "very cute and cuddly".







