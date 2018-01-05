Lady Louise Windsor Lady Louise Windsor Lady Louise Windsor Name: Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Windsor

Title: Lady Louise Windsor

Born: 8 November 2003

Parents: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Sophie, Countess of Wessex

_____________



On 8th November 2003, due to a sudden placental abruption, Sophie, Countess of Wessex delivered Lady Louise by caesarean section, two months premature.



Prince Edward missed the birth as it was so unexpected. Lady Louise was transferred from Frimley Park Hospital to St George's Hospital in London as a precaution while her mother was kept at Frimley Park until she was well enough to be released.



Lady Louise was born with eye disorder exotropia, a condition which can be corrected by an operation. Her parents have so far decided against such treatment, preferring not put their daughter through unnecessary cosmetic treatments.



Legally, under the terms of George VI's letter patent, Louise should be styled and titled as Her Royal Highness, Princess Louise of Wessex.



However, in accordance with the wishes of her parents, she is to be given a courtesy title as the daughter of an Earl not of a Prince, therefore she's known as The Lady Louise Windsor.



This could have been a move to cut down on the amount of royals on the public payroll and modernise the Royal family with a view to its future role in Britain.



Louise attends the same primary school in Windsor that her cousin Eugenie went to as a day girl.



Lady Louise was a bridesmaid at the wedding of William and Kate Middleton in 2011.







