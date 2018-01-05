Autumn Phillips Autumn Phillips (2010) © Rex Features Autumn Phillips Name: Autumn Patricia Phillips née Kelly

Born: 3 May 1978

Parents: Brian and Kitty Kelly

Autumn was born in Montreal, Quebec. She's the daughter of Brian Kelly, an executive and his wife Kitty. She has two brothers, one of which is her twin.



Autumn's parent divorced when she was eight years old and her mother remarried.



She attended school's in Canada and graduated from McGill University in 2002 with a BA in East Asian studies.



Autumn had worked as a bartender, model and an actress, and after graduating accepted a role as a management consultant.



Autumn met Peter Phillips at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2003. She moved her career over to the UK, working for an American computing firm, and moved in with Peter Phillips and the pair announced their engagement ion 28th July 2007.



Autumn had changed career path again and worked as a personal assistant to Sir Michael Parkinson.



Before her marriage to Peter Phillips, Autumn converted from a Roman Catholic to a Anglican. If members of the British Royal family marry Catholics they forfeit their position in line for the throne.



The couple married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on the 17th May 2008. Autumn wore a Sassi Halford gown and her six bridesmaids included the Groom's sister Zara Phillips.



Peter and Autumn then moved to Hong Kong for Peter's job and returned to the UK in 2010. Their first child, Savannah, was born on 29th December 2010 and they had a second, Isla, on 29th March 2012.







