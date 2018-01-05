Kate Middleton - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (10 December 2010) © MARIO TESTINO/ANWAR Kate Middleton Name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton

Born: 9 January 1982

Parents: Michael Francis Middleton and Carole Elizabeth née Goldsmith

Engaged to: Prince William of Wales

Kate Middleton was born in Reading, Berkshire on 9th January 1982. She is the eldest daughter of Michael and Carole Middleton, both of whom worked in the Airline industry.



Five years after her birth, Kate's parents founded a mail order company that was very successful.



The family briefly lived in Jordan where Kate attended nursery school before moving back to Berkshire where she continued her education at St. Andrew's School in Pangbourne.



She attended Downe House before moving to Marlborough College for her A-Level years.



Kate enrolled at the University of St Andrews in Scotland where she studied History of Art. It was on this course that she met Prince William. The pair were also living the same Halls of Residence - though the block was segregated by gender.



Kate graduated university with a 2:1 and accepted a position of accessory buyer at Jigsaw in November 2006.



In 2007 Prince William and Kate Middleton were reported to have ended their relationship. Their private lives had received a lot of press attention and comment and the break up was no different.



The pair were seen together at public engagements again during the summer of 2007 and Kate attended some Royal events even in the absence of Prince William throughout 2008.



On 16th November 2010, Clarence House announced the couple's engagement. William had asked Kate to marry him on a holiday in Kenya in October 2010. He presented her with his mother, Prince Diana's sapphire engagement ring.



The wedding took place at Westminster Abbey on 29th April 2011.



Since the wedding Kate has been known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. However her full title and style is Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn, Baroness Carrickfergus.











