Savannah Phillips Savannah and Peter Phillips © Sipa Savannah Phillips Name: Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips

Born: 29 December 2010

Parents: Peter and Autumn Phillips

Autumn Phillips gave birth to a baby girl on 29th December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.



The Daily Mail reported in January 2011 that Peter and Autumn Phillips first child and the Queen's first great-grandchild is named Savannah.



Savannah's little sister Isla Phillips was born 29th March 2012.







