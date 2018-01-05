>
Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family

Savannah Phillips

 

Savannah and Peter Phillips © Sipa
Savannah Phillips

Name: Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips
Born: 29 December 2010
Parents: Peter and Autumn Phillips
Autumn Phillips gave birth to a baby girl on 29th December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

The Daily Mail reported in January 2011 that Peter and Autumn Phillips first child and the  Queen's first great-grandchild is named Savannah.

Savannah's little sister Isla Phillips was born 29th March 2012.




  
  
