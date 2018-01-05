Savannah Phillips

|
Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family
|
Born: 29 December 2010
Parents: Peter and Autumn Phillips
_____________
Autumn Phillips gave birth to a baby girl on 29th December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
The Daily Mail reported in January 2011 that Peter and Autumn Phillips first child and the Queen's first great-grandchild is named Savannah.
Savannah's little sister Isla Phillips was born 29th March 2012.
|
Fashion Editor
26/04/2011
|
Article Plan Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family ▼
|