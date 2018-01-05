>
Royal Family Tree: who's who in the British Royal Family

Mike Tindall

 

Mike Tindal,l MBE and Zara Phillips © Rex features/SIPA - Mike Tindall
Mike Tindal,l MBE and Zara Phillips © Rex features/SIPA
Mike Tindall

Name: Michael James Tindall
Born: 18 October 1978
Honours: MBE
Married to: Zara Phillips
Mike Tindall was born in West Yorkshire and was educated in Wakefield. He joined Bath rugby team at 18-years-old.

Three years later Mike was a regular fixture on the Bath Rugby team and the England international team after proving himself at 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Mike was awarded an MBE for services to Rugby for his part in England's 2003 World Cup victory.

After eight years with Bath, Mike moved to Gloucester Rugby. While recuperating from an injury in 2005, he played competitive poker in British Poker Open tournament and came third.

He suffered another horrific injury in 2008, puncturing his lung and tearing his liver but remains with Gloucester Rugby.

On 21 December 2010, his engagement to Zara Phillips was announced. The couple married in July 2011.
