The British Royal Family Queen Elizabeth II (5 July 2010) ©Tim Rooke/Rex Features Queen Elizabeth II Name: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary

Title: Queen Elizabeth II

Born: 21 April 1926

Coronation: 2 June 1953

Parents: King George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Queen consort)

Married: Philip Mountbatten

Children: Charles, Anne, Andrew, Edward

Elizabeth was born on the 21st April 1926, the child of Albert and Elizabeth and granddaughter of King George V.



She was only third in the line of succession to the throne when she was born. Her father Albert was King George V's second son and therefore himself second in line - and only then if his brother Prince Edward (first in line) did not have children.



From birth Elizabeth's full title (or style) was Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth of York.



On the death of her grandfather King George V, her uncle was crowned King Edward VII . His reign lasted less than year as he abdicated the throne in order to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson.



Elizabeth's father Albert took the throne as King George VI changing his name to restore faith in the British monarchy and strengthen the continuation of his father's reign.



Elizabeth became the heir presumptive and her title was duly changed to Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth.



Known as 'Lilibet' to her close family, she had always been King George V's preferred heir to the throne. He is quoted in his official biography by Philip Ziegler, as saying: "I pray God that my eldest son will never marry and that nothing will come between Bertie and Lilibet and the throne."



Elizabeth fell in love with her husband Philip Mountbatten when she was just 13-years-old. The paid were second cousins once removed through King Christian IX of Denmark and third cousins through Queen Victoria - both are direct relations of George II (seven and eight generations back, respectively).



The pair married 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey and Philip, having abandoned both his foreign title (Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark) and religion (Greek Orthodox) was created the title Duke of Edinburgh and afforded the style His Royal Highness. Just under a year later, on the14th November 1948 their first son, Charles, was born.



King George VI had, a month previously, sent letters patent proclaiming that any children of Elizabeth and Philip be granted royal and princely status - they would not have automatically been heirs to the British throne as the title only passes through the male line. In 1950 Princess Anne was born.



On the death of her father, on 6 February 1952, Elizabeth ascended to the throne. Her coronation was held on 2 June 1953 - she was 27-years-old.



Queen Elizabeth had two more children, Andrew in 1960 and Edward in 1964.







