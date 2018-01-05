The 10 best addresses in Madrid for Christmas and New Year's Eve

In this article



















Nativity scenes and tradition in Madrid



If you don't already know Madrid, you'll be charmed by the warm and enthusiastic atmosphere that reigns over the city during the festive period. Discover our 10 plans for spending the end of the year in the Spanish capital...



While the rest of the world spends the last few weeks of the year exhausted or tied to the kitchen preparing sumptuous feasts, offer yourself the luxury of discovering the city's incredible nativity scenes, which can be found in different locations across the capital.



Don't miss La Plaza Mayor, the ideal place to spend the end of the year. Here, like every year, you'll find the traditional Christmas market. In amongst more than a hundred stalls, you'll come across all sorts of decorations and nativity scene figurines representing Spanish personalities who are currently in vogue.



Information: Madrid Tourism Centre: www.esmadrid.com

