Palacio del Retiro - hip hotel in Historical Madrid

One of the best places to stay in Madrid is the Palacio del Retiro. As hip hotels go this historical palace, with its park-side location, is among the best in the Spanish capital.

Palacio del Retiro is within walking distance of three of Madrid’s most beloved museums -Thyssen, Reina Sofia and Prado.



The hotel’s five-star service will not disappoint either. Beautifully appointed bedrooms have a free mini-bar, wireless, CD, plasma screens, and DVD on request. The hotel also boasts a well-respected and contemporary restaurant, a library, and a spa with a steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi.



Address: Alfonso XII, 14

28014, Madrid

Tel. 915 237 460

Fax 915 237 461



Price: rooms from €220 excluding breakfast



Information: www.mrandmrssmith.com